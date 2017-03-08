‘Get Out’ makes a splash amidst controversy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Get Out” marks the directorial debut of Jordan Peele, who gained fame from his television show “Key and Peele” alongside co-creator Keegan Michael Key.

The film built up a considerable amount of excitement in the weeks leading up to its release thanks to incredibly favorable reviews. Even now, “Get Out” holds a score of 100% on popular review aggregate Rotten Tomatoes.

Peele’s experience with feature-length productions is limited, with one lead role alongside Key in the comedy feature film “Keanu.” However, Peele did co-write the film, which surely aided him in the difficult transition from producing short-form comedy sketches to directing the dramatic feature-length narrative.

“Get Out” is a film with strong visual metaphors representing the experience of being a black man in United States. Race plays a unique role in the film, and the subject is addressed many times throughout.

The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, who has acted in a range of work including an episode of “Black Mirror” as well as the 2015 film “Sicario” with Emily Blunt and Benicio Del Toro.

Kaluuya and the rest of the cast are all strong, helping propel an extremely unsettling story and creepy atmosphere that builds tension throughout the film culminating in an intense final act.

Peele’s script and directing work in “Get Out” shows huge promise for his future projects, proving he has the skills to direct feature-length narratives that many former Youtube stars fail to transition into.

The film’s cinematography and production design are both impressive considering the relatively small budget of $4.5 million, much smaller than the average Hollywood blockbuster. The film takes place largely in one location, helping to maximize the smaller budget and display the production value of a much larger film.

Evidence of Peele’s history in comedy is clear in the movie, with the main character’s friend acting as comedic relief throughout the entire length of the film. This is understandable considering Peele’s history and the producers from studios backing the film likely made their case to include as much comedy as possible to cash in on the general public’s familiarity with Peele’s comedic work.

While the dialogue from this character is usually genuinely funny, it also breaks the tension that Peele works hard to build up in the story, which somewhat detracts from the impact of the film.

The first two acts of “Get Out” are impeccably paced and effectively build tension, but the third act feels rushed and devolves from a calculated, insightful story into a chaotic, gory conclusion.

Peele shows off surprising skill in both writing and directing with his directorial debut, and audiences and critics alike will be anticipating his next foray into feature films. If he can separate his narrative work from his comedic roots just a little more, he definitely has the skill to produce a number of impactful and insightful films.