‘Sleight’ is not the classic magic show that one expects to watch

Sleight came out on April 28, 2017 and has since received a rotten tomatoes critic review of 73% and an audience review of 57%. The BH Tilt Studio movie stars a young magician named Bo who deals drugs in order to provide for his family. Bo has a little sister named Tina who he takes care of and an older sister who acts like the mother figure in the film. He meets a girl named Holly who is initially left out of knowing of his involvement with drug dealing.

Bo works under a man named Angelo who seems warm towards him to begin with but later turns violent when another drug dealer comes to the area and makes Bo cut off one of the members of their competition’s hand. The movie is innovative and brings a new twist to the old magician story. Sleight is set in Los Angeles and does a good job of encapsulating the vibe of the LA area, mostly at nighttime.

Bo takes his magic to another level by implanting an electromagnet into his arm to make his illusions even better. Bo starts cutting his drugs to afford to take care of his little sister and get out of dealing drugs but gets in big trouble with Angelo.

Most of the movie consists of Bo climbing more and more in debt with his girlfriend Holly while trying to come up with the money he owes Angelo.

After Bo doesn’t get Angelo his money in time, things get even harder for Bo and his family. However, with the help of magic he is able to get through it.

However, Sleight is not the movie to see if you are looking for a classic magic show film. The tricks in the movie are not the most eye-catching in comparison to those of Now You See Me. The focus is weighted more on the hardships Bo faces with drug dealing, however, magic is still weaved into the film.

From Angelo raising his debt to him holding Bo’s little sister hostage, Sleight takes on the struggles of a teenage drug dealing magician in LA, and delves into the deep hole he’s gotten himself in.