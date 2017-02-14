The national celebration of love in February should be an official holiday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Valentine’s Day is a day solely committed to love and the emphasis we put on it, but it can be looked at either one of two ways.

The first would obviously be the thought that usually pops into one’s head when you think of Valentine’s Day: it is putting all the focus on relationships and showering gifts on your loved ones.

The second way would be that many would call it superficial and not consider it a legitimate holiday, especially if you’re single.

I have been on both ends of the spectrum so I know how it feels to be on each side.

I was single throughout most of highschool and I would see boys bring Valentine-themed balloons and big stuffed teddy bears for their girlfriends. Now being single, I didn’t receive those gifts, so of course, I felt left out and lonely. But as I matured, being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t affect me; I don’t really care for it anymore.

However, when I was in a relationship, it was romantic and lovely. You dress up, go on a date and receive gifts from your significant other because it’s a standard for Valentine’s Day.

In 2016, Americans spent about $19.7 billion for Valentine’s Day, according to a study by the National Retail Federation.

Sadly, it has grown into a materialistic holiday, a commercialized day of forced love.

Valentine’s Day is just like Christmas. Businesses, especially Hallmark, generate a lot of money through the idea that buying gifts for your significant other equates to how much you love them, and it has been propagated so aggressively by marketing campaigns for decades.

But I’ll admit: I’m a sucker for those heart shaped boxes of chocolates.

People in relationships may be stressed out because there are high expectations and pressure as they try to plan their dates or how to upgrade from last year.

Although it’s always nice to give gifts to your significant other, it’s important we don’t lose sight of what the day really means.

I may be one of those hopeless romantics, but I think Valentine’s Day should definitely be a holiday. It’s a day where we all take a step back from our busy lives and take the time to do something nice for your loved ones as well as yourself.

Taking some time out of our hectic schedules we live these days to spend with someone we love is not a bad thing after all.

It’s a time where you should appreciate the positives in your life, like how much you love someone, whether that may be your significant other, your parents, a best friend or even your pet.

The celebration of love and human affection should extend from your loved ones to a wider array of people in society. From people you have known your whole life to people you have only just met, love should be passed on to everyone you meet.

With so much bigotry and hate in today’s world, it would be a waste to not share that love and understanding with people from all walks of life.

Whether you’re in a relationship or not, I say treat yourself and indulge in some delicious chocolates on Feb. 14. Or possibly Feb. 15, when all the Valentine’s Day candies are on sale.