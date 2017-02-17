There’s a Chance that music just made history

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Who makes mix tapes anymore? It’s such a 1980s to 1990s gesture that you’d give a good friend or someone special because it’s so personal.

Three time Grammy winner Chance The Rapper brings this gesture back into modern time and he’s spread it worldwide.

Chance made history at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday as the only artist to have submitted a streaming-only album for a Grammy nomination and subsequently won three awards.

He took home the awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for his song “No Problem” and Best Rap Album.

After about a month of independent artist Chance’s release of “Coloring Book,” the Recording Academy decided to open up guidelines to “streaming-only” music that is paid for or has limited downloads exclusively online. A fan then created a petition on change.org to “allow free music to be eligible for Grammy nomination”. Chance tweeted his support.

Before the release of “Coloring Book,” in Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam,” Chance rapped, “I hear you gotta sell it to snatch the Grammy/ Let’s make it so free and the bars so hard/ That there ain’t one gosh darn part you can’t tweet.” Chance promised and delivered.

“Coloring Book,” also known as “Chance 3,” was the first streaming-exclusive album to chart on the Billboard 200 at number eight with over 57 million streams its first week.

Without a doubt, I believe he is praiseworthy.

Each mix tape features a variety of voices, from famous signed artists to Chicago Children’s Choir; “How Great,” Chance’s favorite track, features his cousin Nicole. His music is distinctive from other hip hop and rap artists.

“10 Day,” “Acid Rap” and “Coloring Book” definitely are unique, with brilliant elements of jazz and gospel melodies with positive messages spoken poetically through rap.

There’s a reason to why Chance calls his music mix tapes instead of albums. His music is personal as he expresses his love for God and Chicago, and how he is defying the music industry with respect in spiritually uplifting music.

Although he has received numerous offers, he refuses to sign a record deal, a goal artists his age aspire to achieve.

“I never wanted to sell my music,” said Chance in an interview with Vanity Fair, “because I thought putting a price on it, puts a limit on it and inhibited me from making a connection.”

His music transcends time with playful and overall good vibes. Trending generic rap songs heard on the radio speak of sex, drugs and money; these rap artists let fame and success go to their heads, and it shows through their unauthentic music.

In his song “Blessing,” he raps, “I don’t make songs for free, I make ‘em for freedom.”

Chance’s music is rightfully compelling with his Christian love that, as an atheist, I can’t help but juke jam to.