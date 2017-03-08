Equality and feminism are still at war

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In just a few years, it will have been 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified, and women were allowed to vote. In order to vote in 1788, one had to be exclusively white, male, a property owner and Protestant.

Although qualifications had to be met in earlier times, men were given the right over 100 years before. This outrageous gap is something that can still be seen today, and the fight for women’s equality isn’t being asked for – it’s being demanded.

It’s ridiculous to think about how long of a gap there was between civil liberties offered to males and civil liberties offered to women. With the recent presidential election, many people have been outspoken about their dislike of the new administration, and women are at the core of disestablishing a one-sided society.

According the organizers of the march, Women’s March, an estimated 5 million worldwide people banded together in support of women’s rights. Did it take a severe threat of human rights and morality to push a worldwide march? Possibly, but it just goes to show that now, more than ever, women are ready and willing to fight for equal rights and opportunities and are demonstrating so in every way.

“In the history of colonization, they’ve always given us two options: Give up our land or go to jail, give up our rights or go to jail,” said a native american woman in an urgent call-to-action video as police surrounded the Standing Rock camp.

The Dakota Access Pipeline protest was the product of a Native American woman, Ladonna Brave Bull Allard, who began the process of the movement to protect clean water. The protest is not yet over but so far women have been the backbone of the protest, being some of the last to leave and withstanding the torment brought upon them by opposing forces.

According to an interview with CBC radio, Allard met with the United States Army Corps of Engineers and grew the camp from just three people. A nationwide protest started because a woman decided to be vocal and take a stand for clean water.

Soon after being inspired by the DAPL protest, notable celebrities became involved. Those celebrities were majoritively women. Actress Shailene Woodley outspokenly shared her concern, even joining the camp and going to D.C. to reach government officials.

Despite the situation of DAPL at the moment, the efforts put in by women will not be ignored. It has created a platform for indigenous women to be heard when otherwise silenced just as women around the nation are speaking on behalf of planned parenthood when the fight to shut it down is unfortunately resilient.

Equal rights have yet to be served and the uproar will only get louder the more it is attempted to be silenced.