Sacramento changes it’s name to “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital”

Sacramento replaced the water tower’s name on the Interstate 5 freeway near the Cosumnes River Exit.

The city was previously known as “City of Trees,” but Visit Sacramento, the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, changed the city’s slogan to “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital.”

The name “city of trees” was nothing special. It’s a generic name used by multiple cities in the United States. Even a close-by city such as Woodland, California uses it.

At first, I was taken aback. I didn’t fully understand what was the meaning behind farm-to-fork.

According to farmtofork.com, “Farm to Fork isn’t a passing fad or a marketing slogan in the Sacramento region, it’s the way we live life.”

Sacramento is known as a cowtown, and agriculture is a huge part of Sacramento’s economy, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The Sacramento region has an abundance of fresh produce, including the largest Certified Farmers’ Market in the state and more than 40 farmers markets, according to farmtofork.com

Farm-to-fork means the produce sold in our groceries and restaurants that we eat daily are grown from the local area.

Some Sacramento locals disliked the new name and wanted to change it back to the old slogan, the “City of Trees.”

According to change.org, there was a petition to bring back the original logo with about 4,000 signatures.

I doubt that Sacramento officials are going to spend extra money just to repaint the water tower back to the original slogan

I don’t love the name, I don’t hate the name, but I have to say, it is unique. It is unique because no other cities in the U.S. have this name.

If I had to pick between both names, I would pick America’s Farm to Fork Capital because I think change is good that Sacramento is trying to rebrand itself.

After all, we are an underrated city, so it’s nice that Sacramento officials are revamping the city and it’s brand.

“City of Trees” will always hold a sentimental value, but I applaud Sacramento for modifying the water tower’s name and reinventing the city to bring in more tourists and money for the economy.

The question is, will Sacramento keep this name or will they eventually change the logo again?