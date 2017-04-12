Softball wins against Modesto due to eventful fifth inning

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Cosumnes River Hawks softball team took care of Modesto College at home on April 11, defeating them 7-6.

Modesto took an early lead in the top of the first inning when their infielder Megan McCormick grounded out to second base, allowing Modesto’s Haylie Prater to score a run. They managed to maintain their lead until the bottom of the fifth inning.

“The first couple of innings were a little rough, but I feel once we relaxed and got our bats going again we were back in it,” said sophomore left fielder Lindsay Lambert. “They’re [Modesto] a good team, and they gave us a run for our money.”

Sophomore pitcher Chelsea Martinez put the Hawks on the scoreboard when she hit a bases-clearing grand slam to center field.

“The grand slam really helped the team relax and play better,” said Martinez. “I was excited. I love hitting, and it’s just great when you get a homerun and grand slam making the lead bigger.”

The Hawks added two runs when Lambert homered a fly ball to left field, increasing the lead to five at the end of the fifth. This was Lambert’s first home run for this season.

At the top of the sixth inning, Modesto came back to tie the score, adding five runs of their own.

“They kept scoring runs and coming back, but I felt like we were coming with the win no matter what because our bats were coming back,” said Lambert.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, sophomore catcher Courtney Beatty hit a double to left field with a line drive, allowing sophomore second baseman Alex Scardina to score on a run from second base, securing the win for the Hawks after freshman pitcher Ashleigh Berg closed the door.

“We have a very talented team and I think a lot of times, they’re beating themselves at the plate,” said Head Coach Kristy Schroeder. “So reminding them, ‘hey this is your plan, it doesn’t matter if you miss just two pitches, look for the next pitch and hope you got it this time.’”

The Hawks’ next home game is a doubleheader on April 22, beginning at 12 p.m. versus American River College.