Hawks softball gets back-to-back wins in dominant doubleheader against Folsom Lake

The Cosumnes River Hawks softball team took on the Folsom Lake Falcons in a doubleheader on April 12 at Folsom Lake College. The first game started at 1 p.m. with the Hawks defeating the Falcons 5-1. The second game at 3 p.m. also ended in a Hawks victory, with the Hawks coming back to win 16-3.

In the second game, the Hawks elevated their height to lead 2-0 in the first inning. The scoreboard changed in the top of the third and fourth innings as the Hawks scored 5 runs, and the stagnated Falcons saw only one run in the third inning as the Hawks widened their lead.

“I feel like we had a lot of momentum going in, we hit the ball well,” said freshman shortstop Miranda Rodriguez. “We had good pitching and defense and found a way to put it all together.”

At the top of the fifth inning, the Hawks took flight. Rodriguez hit her first homerun of the season, batting in three runs. After a few more runs, sophomore pitcher Chelsea Martinez stepped up to the plate. She got a good hit and earned her team three more runs, finishing the inning with a total of nine runs.

“You have to play any team like any other,” said sophomore catcher Courtney Beatty. “It is anyone’s game any day. You can’t take any game lightly; it doesn’t matter if they’re good or bad, you have still have to score many wins; even if they aren’t scoring, you gotta jump on top.”

The Hawks securely gained a 15-run lead over the Falcons. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Falcons came up to the plate and swiftly gained two runs, but it wasn’t enough, and, with the end of the inning, the Hawks won.

The Hawks winning the doubleheader pleased Head Coach Kristy Schroeder.

“I was really happy. We love to see the bat come alive like that; see Miranda hit a homerun that was her first of the year, Chelsea obviously got another one too and Taelor come by hit early on.” She added, “Everybody was hitting very well today; that’s what you love to see.”

The Hawks will take on Diablo Valley in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday at 3 p.m.