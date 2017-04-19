Baseball walks off with a sweep of FLC Falcons

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Cosumnes River College baseball team won against Folsom Lake College 9-8 on Saturday after an up and down game that allowed them to sweep the three game series.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Hawks took the lead after first baseman Trevor Ray hit a grounder to FLC’s shortstop who missed the ball and allowed Ray to take first. Shortstop Brett Bloomfield proceeded to hit to centerfield allowing Ray to take third as he took first base.

The inning became interesting when left fielder Brian Morley hit a foul ball and Ray stole home as Bloomfield stole second base. With two balls and two strikes, Morley hit a homerun giving the Hawks a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, catcher Francisco Prado hit a pop fly to centerfield which was caught by FLC. With one out, Ray bunte and doubled after an overthrow to first base. Bloomfield singled after a hit to right field and Ray was safe at third. First baseman Billy Rockefeller gave the Falcons their second out after a hit to right field was caught, but Ray stole home which gave the Hawks a 4-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth with two outs and bases loaded, FLC’s infielder Justin Morris hit a grandslam which tied the game 4-4. The Falcons scored once more in the top of the fifth inning which put them ahead 5-4.

“It was up and down all day. We got the lead, they hit the ball and hit the grand slam and tied it up,” said Head Coach Tony Bloomfield. “Then we got the lead and they tied it up once more.”

During the bottom of the fifth inning, the bases became loaded for the Hawks and Morley stole home which tied the game 5-5.

In the bottom of the sixth inning however, the Hawks took the lead 6-5 after Brett Bloomfield scored. With two outs and the bases loaded, designated hitter Jordan Estes walked, which allowed Rockefeller to score increasing the score to 7-5.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Falcons tied the game 7-7.

The next few innings ended quick with a double play by CRC in the top of the ninth. Misfortune struck in the top of the 10th when Brooks Day over threw to first base instead of tagging a player out at third and the Falcons took the lead 8-7.

During the bottom of the 10th inning, FLC walked Rockefeller. Morley cracked the ball to centerfield and tripled which allowed Rockefeller to tie the game 8-8.

Folsom Lake called time when right fielder Jordan Yu was up to bat. They walked Yu and walked Day, which loaded the bases. With Treat up to bat, he faked a bunt and then hit an RBI which allowed Morley to score 9-8 and win the series.

Tony Bloomfield said FLC had to make a tough coaching decision when they walked Yu and Day, which put them at a potential walk to lose the game.

However, FLC walked them because they’re two of the better guys and that tough coaching decision didn’t work out for them in the end, said Tony Bloomfield.

“At the end of the day we’re just trying to win every game that we play. [We’re] taking it day by day, pitch by pitch,” said Day.

The baseball team’s next home game will be against Diablo Valley on Saturday April 22 at 1 p.m.