Hawks softball team continues their eight game win streak

In a blowout game that ended in the sixth inning, the Cosumnes River College softball team achieved a dominating victory over Santa Rosa Junior College 10-0.

This was the Hawks’ eighth consecutive win, capping off the regular season with their 30th win. Head Coach Kristy Schroeder said that she felt confident about the Hawks coming into the game.

“We’ve been playing really well,” Schroeder said. “I think we’ve been coming together, and just coming out staying focused throughout the game. I felt real positive coming in.”

The Hawks started scoring in the bottom of the first. After two walks and two outs, freshman third baseman Taelor Ford singled and drove in two runs.

The Hawks defense, including freshman pitcher Brittany Baroni, made quick work of Santa Rosa in the early innings, allowing no runs and only one hit through four innings.

“I thought Brittany did an excellent job on the mound,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder likewise complimented the team’s defensive performance.

In the bottom of the fourth, with one out and a runner on second base, Ford hit a double and drove in the runner from second, bringing the score to 3-0. However, the inning ended with a strikeout and a force out at third base leaving three runners on base.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ford once again came to the plate. After a foul ball hit to right field by Ford, sophomore center fielder Alexus Acosta bolted for home and dodged a tag in a headfirst dive for home plate, securing the fourth run for the Hawks.

“We were up three runs, 3-0. I know every run counts in those situations,” Acosta said. “I saw the opportunity, and I knew I had it, so I just went.”

The sixth inning proved to be the most pivotal inning in the game. In the top of the sixth, the Bear Cubs had the bases loaded with two outs. However, a line drive toward third base was caught by Ford, ending the inning for Santa Rosa.

The bottom of the sixth started off with freshman shortstop Miranda Rodriguez hitting a leadoff triple to deep center field.

“I saw the ball. I had two strikes on me,” Rodriguez said. “Being able to see the ball and put a good bat on it was a good feeling.”

A sacrifice bunt by Acosta was able to drive in Rodriguez for another run, bringing the score to 5-0.

Two walks and a single to left field by Ford loaded the bases for the Hawks. A walk by sophomore left fielder Lindsay Lambert brought in sophomore catcher Courtney Beatty from third base for another run, making the score 6-0.

Freshman second baseman Veronica Smith, who had previously singled twice and got a fly out in her previous three at bats, hit a homerun on the first pitch and ended the game with a grand slam.

“It felt really great,” Smith said. “I knew that if it was down the middle, I was going to swing at it. I just put a good swing on a good ball, and it happened at a good time.”

The Hawks are now looking towards the playoffs. Schroeder said she feels confident in her team’s ability to perform well in the postseason.

“I really think we’ve been doing a nice job up to now,” Schroeder said. “We have to just continue to perform. I think if we stay within ourselves and continue to have good at bats, play solid defense and the pitchers come out and pitch the way they’ve been pitching, we have as good a shot as anybody.”