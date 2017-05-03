Event on campus helps students gather information for potential jobs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cosumnes River College hosted the annual Career and Future Fair on April 27 from 10:30 a.m.to 1:30 p.m in the quad.

CRC Career Specialist Courtnee Mack coordinated this event for the

second year in a row.

“I hope students understand that networking is key,” Mack said. “So even if they’re not in the market looking for employment today, that they go out there and put their name out there and meet someone from an organization today.”

Organizations like the Sacramento Police Department, the United States Postal Office, Sacramento Children’s Home and Bank of America had booths that lined the pathways in the fountain quad.

Mack said that this was the “largest career fair in CRC history and the largest one in the district.”

Mack said she tried to recruit as many employers as she could.

“We invited everyone who attended last year, and in addition, I went to job fairs and recruited employers from there,” Mack said. “I went to all local businesses I could find and going out meeting managers and supervisors and telling them what we’re doing and inviting them that way, and then I had employers reach out to me through online.”

Students had the opportunity to meet with different employers and find out information about the career path they may be interested in.

Martin Rodriguez, a 22-year-old accounting major, said he was happy that CRC gave students the opportunity to find a job.

“An event like this shows that CRC cares about their students and tries to help them create a better future,” Rodriguez said. “There were some jobs that related to my major, and I found this really helpful.”

Companies were handing out fliers, pens and bags to promote their business. The CRC Career Center held a raffle for students who submitted a form to win prizes. Small gifts were awarded to students who came to the employer’s booth, such as the UC Davis Medical Center gave away chapsticks and Vector Marketing gave away free snacks.

Human services major, Roman Tabayoyon, 45, said that he liked that there were a diverse field of employers present.

“I like it because of the variety of different opportunities that it has to offer,” said Tabayoyon. “Although [these] might not be something that someone goes into as a career, it’s something people can do while going to school.”

While some students felt the career fair was helpful, Shawn Acres, a 21-year-old business major, said that there were not a lot of employers who were looking to offer jobs immediately.

“I feel like there’s a significant amount of things that are directed to one particular audience,” Acres said. “There’s a lot here for child development and not so much blue-collar jobs, things like welding or entry-level jobs.”

Students also had the chance to have their resume reviewed and received feedback on how to improve it.

“In two years when students graduate or in a semester, they already have their foot in the door by talking to employers,” Mack said. “I just really hope that students make a lot of connections and network.”