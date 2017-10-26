Students share insight, suggestions at Campus Conversation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Campus Conversation is a series where students and employees engage in open discussion about issues pertaining to Cosumnes River College on Oct. 18.

The Student Conversation took place at the Recital Hall, said the event’s coordinator, Communication Studies Professor Georgine Hodgkinson.

Hodgkinson introduced the host, Philosophy Professor Richard Schubert, to commence the conversation.

“One of the things that impress me deeply about CRC, when I first got here, and really made me decide that I want to spend my career here, is that this college takes student’s input seriously,” Schubert said.

Schubert asked the audience if they knew someone who had dropped out before finishing their program.

Students shared experiences as to possible reasons why students drop out of college. Numerous students said that there was an uneven balance between school and work schedules which lead to prioritizing work due to financial issues.

Students then added that they were not aware of financial services such as the Board of Governors (BOG) fee waiver that is provided by the school, which has led students to dropping out of school.

Schubert followed up by asking the audience what the school can do to help students become successful in achieving their goals.

Several students spoke about not being aware of services such as the Board of Governors Fee Waiver and services offered by the math and writing centers.

Christina Martinez, a 30-year-old film major, shared how she struggled with tutoring centers and communicating with counselors on how to achieve her goal in school.

Martinez suggested that tutors working for the tutoring centers should take time explaining answers.

“You can tell someone to go there but if you don’t tell them how to get there, they can’t do it, so they’re set up for failure right there,” said Martinez.

Student Ambassador Jose Jacinto, a 19-year-old sociology major, asked students how the Student Life and Leadership Center can effectively communicate resources on campus to students. Students shared that they can be reached by using social media and an email newsletter.

Schubert concluded the event by having a show of hands for attending another Campus Conversation this semester and the majority of the audience raised their hand.

“I really liked it. I think this is needed,” said Martinez. “I think there should be more of these so that the barrier between the students that are actually in the programs dealing with this stuff can communicate to the people that can make the changes to make it easier for them.”

Another student-focused Campus Conversation will take place in November.