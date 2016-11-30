Macy’s Theatre of Lights brings annual holiday light show to Sacramento

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sacramento’s holiday season officially lit up as candy canes and presents shined on Thanksgiving eve with the annual Tree Lighting ceremony. Families, friends and spectators arrived at Old Sacramento Front and K Street at 6 p.m. to see the 58-foot tree colorfully light up for the holidays.

After the ceremony, the eighth annual Macy’s Theatre of Lights show began at 6:15 p.m. in the center of K Street, where everyone filled the street to look up and see the retelling of the classic Clement Clarke Moore’s Christmas poem, commonly known as “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” with St. Nick and Jack Frost himself battling for Christmas.

The battle for Christmas was not won by St. Nick alone, but with the help of everyone. As Jack Frost would cause everything to become cold, the lights around became blue and dim. St. Nick then asked everyone for help and, with everyone’s voices raised, the battle for Christmas endured. In the end, the voices of all ages were loud and cheering, and Old Sacramento was brilliantly lit as Christmas was saved.

The story ended with a gift from Jack Frost: snow.

It was the perfect touch to all as snow fell down softly, with families and friends full of excitement rushing to be under the snow. The most pure excitement came from the many children, whose faces lit up with joy and happiness.

Mother of two Adrianna Perez said, “I have heard about it for a few years we’re from Elk Grove; but this year I thought I’d start a new tradition, so come out here for the first tree lighting.”

She was as elated as any mother would be seeing her children happy to see Santa. The gift of color was the best part, as described by her youngest child Yessenia.

The Macy’s Theatre of Lights illuminated the wonder and excitement of the holidays and the spirit of Christmas for people of all ages.

However, the magic found in Old Sacramento even caught a couple taking selfies in front of the Christmas tree, like Steve and Febie Boyak, who didn’t come for the lights, but for a Kings game.

“No, honestly, no we didn’t, we came for the game, and we stopped and we are here,” said Febie. “I love seeing all the families out here, it is really nice seeing everyone down here enjoying holidays.”

The moment was explained just right by Steve: “It was the right place right time. The ambience, the lighting, festiveness, the lights, great experience.”

Macy’s Theatre of Lights runs shows from Friday, Dec 1st to Christmas Eve. For the full schedule & information, go online at http://oldsacramento.com/special-events/theatre-of-lights.