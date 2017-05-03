CRC hosts it’s first ever HawkFest, a community event on campus

Students participated in different activities, such as playing inflatable basketball hoop.

Cosumnes River College hosted its first ever HawkFest, a community event that took place in the quad on April 22.

One of the clubs that was in charge of planning the event was the Student Life and Leadership Center.

Kaleemah Muttaqi, an 18-year-old international relations major, is a student ambassador for the cultural event program for the SLLC.

“It was a way to foster the community from both inside and outside the campus to bring people in,” Muttaqi said. “We wanted to provide a reward for students because it’s the end of the semester, and students worked hard to keep up their grades, so it’s a way to have a fun time and relax with everybody.”

The quad was filled with students and families participating in activities, such as the inflatable basketball hoop, a hamster ball race and an obstacle course.

There were also live performances from local singers and dancers every hour.

“HawkFest is where the student ambassadors wanted to do something similar to Coachella or a picnic day like [University of California at] Davis,” said Marvin Reed, a student personal assistant at CRC. “It’s a nice community event to bring people together and celebrate being a student here at CRC.

He worked with the team that coordinated the event, and it was primarily hosted by “a lot of outreach from services on campus from different departments and clubs,” Reed said.

Different departments from financial aid, the extended opportunity programs and services and the outreach services offices held booths at the event.

These departments were there to provide information about CRC’s services that students may be interested in.

Peggy Ursin, a CRC Outreach Specialist, was there to talk about what CRC has to offer, including the variety of different majors, programs and certificates.

“This was a good opportunity to talk about the programs we offer and try to recruit some new students for the next year,” Ursin said.

The event took place in the afternoon, with various clubs displaying information about their club and had trivia games at their booths lining the walkway.

One of the clubs at the event was the University of League of Legends, also known as ULOL. The members presented interactive activities and displayed anime artwork at their table.

Bryan Mai, a 19-year-old psychology major, is a member of ULOL.

“We’re here to get the word out about the club and recruit more members for next semester,” Mai said. “We want to represent who we are and what we have to offer.”