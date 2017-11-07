The award-winning news site of Cosumnes River College

The Connection

  • #CRCcampus: Want to share your photos and tweets with us? Use the hashtag #CRCcampus

Women’s soccer demolishes losing streak in blowout victory

Tyler Twist, Staff WriterNovember 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Freshman+Jalen+Campbell+supports+the+Hawks+in+their+blowout+victory+over+Sacramento+City+on+Nov.+3.
Freshman Jalen Campbell supports the Hawks in their blowout victory over Sacramento City on Nov. 3.

Freshman Jalen Campbell supports the Hawks in their blowout victory over Sacramento City on Nov. 3.

Tyler Twist

Tyler Twist

Freshman Jalen Campbell supports the Hawks in their blowout victory over Sacramento City on Nov. 3.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Coming off six consecutive losses, the women’s soccer team had a great comeback, dominating the Sacramento City College Panthers on Nov. 3. The Hawks had complete control of the match, leading to a 6-0 victory.

Within the first 15 minutes of the match, the Hawks were already showing complete control of the ball. Within the next five minutes Sophomore Defense Brianna Heilman rocketed in a beautiful goal for the first goal of the home game, giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

“I think we were just thinking, ‘It’s our last home game give it all we got,’” said Heilman.

The Cosumnes River College Hawks would then continue keeping control of the ball, and then right at the end of an amazing pass by Heilman, another outstanding goal was scored, leading to a 2-0 lead for CRC right at the end of the half.

The Hawks started strong in the second half with a 2-0 lead. Another shot was almost scored immediately, along with amazing passes by the Hawks. Just a couple minutes later though, Sophomore Forward Katrina Vina scored with a beautiful shot, giving the Hawks a 3-0 lead.

Freshman Jalen Campbell gave her thoughts on what helped the most in the Hawks training camp.

“We were able to work on our passing skills and work together on plays,” said Campbell.

The Sac City Panthers tried their best against the CRC Hawks, but the ball would remain in control of the Hawks. Sophomore Defense Yvonne Taylor would then end up making a great shot giving CRC a 4-0 lead. Then, only about 10 minutes later, Freshman Midfielder Analissa Lopez scored, giving CRC a 5-0 lead.

Even though the game was a complete domination against Sac City, Heilman said the Hawks have a lot to work on.

“Definitely communicating more, and we executed a lot of solid passes, so I think we will work on that a lot more,” Heilman said.

The Hawks ended the game on an even stronger note, with Sophomore Defense Taylor Thomas showing dominate control over the ball and scoring in the final minutes, leading to a final 6-0 score for the Hawks.

Hawks Head Coach Cesar Plasencia said he wants to use this win as motivation for the Hawks in their next game.

“We have a game at Sierra next Friday, away and obviously try to win that game. Hopefully we can carry some of that momentum into that match,” said Plasencia.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email, RSS Follow
Pin It

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Women’s soccer demolishes losing streak in blowout victory

    Sports

    Volleyball comes down to the wire in 3-2 loss against American River

  • Women’s soccer demolishes losing streak in blowout victory

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer ties tight rematch against San Joaquin

  • Sports

    Volleyball shows skill, loses 3-1 to Santa Rosa

  • Women’s soccer demolishes losing streak in blowout victory

    Men's Basketball

    Basketball coach pushes academic achievement for players

  • Women’s soccer demolishes losing streak in blowout victory

    Sports

    Women’s soccer loses close match to Mustangs

  • Women’s soccer demolishes losing streak in blowout victory

    Sports

    Young volleyball team needs confidence, coach says

  • Women’s soccer demolishes losing streak in blowout victory

    Sports

    Protesting players should take a stand, not a knee

  • Women’s soccer demolishes losing streak in blowout victory

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer clinches last-minute goal to win over Clovis

  • Women’s soccer demolishes losing streak in blowout victory

    Sports

    Women’s soccer suffers hard loss to Diablo Valley 3-1

  • Women’s soccer demolishes losing streak in blowout victory

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer continues conference win streak with victory over Modesto

Menu
The award-winning news site of Cosumnes River College
Women’s soccer demolishes losing streak in blowout victory