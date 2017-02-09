Students question authenticity of holiday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the rain continues to fall on the Cosumnes River College campus, students only have a few more days until it starts raining hearts on Valentine’s Day.

Cupid shoots his arrow hoping to bring single people together to enjoy a night of fun with one another or just let couples go out and spoil each other for one night.

But does it put stress on relationships?

“The emphasis on Valentine’s day is our society has pinpointed that you have to show more love on this day,” said 19-year-old journalism major Austin Ramirez.

Why is it that we are showing more love and emphasis on this day instead of year-round?

Ramirez said he believes this special day is when you can focus and show your love and appreciation for the person you’re in a relationship with.

“It’s not all about gifts,” Ramirez said. “It can be about spending time with them and taking them out simply.”

He plans on taking his girlfriend out to one of her favorite Italian restaurants downtown and going to the movies.

If you are not in a relationship or not dating, the day does have some positives. You don’t have to go out and spend money on anyone but yourself.

Some people honestly don’t care about the day.

Twenty-two-year-old communications major Tiffane Vaughn isn’t fond of the day.

“I don’t care for it now because I don’t have anyone to share it with,” Vaughn said.

She said that when she did share the day with a significant other, she would rather just spend time with him and have good company.

She plans on enjoying her night at the Darius Rucker concert and said not to let being single on Valentine’s Day bring you down, because it’s just another day.

The day can harvest nervousness and potentially put stress on newly found relationships.

Joshua Sen, 24-year-old nursing major, is nervous about this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

He is in a new relationship and has been dating for about three months. Valentine’s Day adds stress because it’s just a day you can make a little more special than daily.

“When I was single, I would despise it because I would see everyone around and as I got older, I matured,” said Sen.

He suggested even if you’re not in a relationship, it doesn’t mean that you can’t go and talk to anyone.

Gelene Amog, 21-year-old biomedical engineering major, said she believes men get a lot of pressure put on them by people competing with what they receive from their significant other.

“I’m sure people are naturally competitive with each other because people put a price on love now,” Amog said. “They compare money with effort.”

She is planning on spending the evening with a man who she has been dating for three months, and they are going to be going to dinner and a movie.

She doesn’t think it should be all romantic and that relationships should be celebrated more.

“I think you’re supposed to show it 365 days a year,” said Amog.